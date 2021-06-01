Holiday weekend meth arrest in Bremer County

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – A traffic stop results in a drug arrest in northeast Iowa.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan M. Williams, 33 of Independence, was pulled over around 11:23 am Sunday on Highway 63 after a deputy believed the license plates on his vehicle were registered to another. Williams was then arrested for driving without a license and non-payment of fines.

The Sheriff’s Office says its K9 dog, Mo, indicated illegal drugs in Williams’ vehicle and a search found 60.69 grams of methamphetamine, multiple plastic baggies, a digital scale, and a glass smoking pipe.

Williams was booked into the Bremer County Jail on charges of with Intent to Deliver More Than 5g but Less Than 5kg of Methamphetamine, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Driving While License Barred, Driving While License Revoked, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fraudulent Use of Registration, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. His bond was set at $100,000.