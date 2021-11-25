Holiday travelers take a stop on road to Thanksgiving festivities

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's one of the busiest travel days of the year… As people pack their bags for Thanksgiving, the pandemic and gas prices are throwing a wrench in some travel plans.

Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea saw many holiday travelers filling up at the pump Wednesday.

Keith Spiker from Tulsa Oklahoma tells KIMT he and his wife are making a 12-hour trip to visit family and in-laws in Minnesota.

He says this is their 13th year making the trip and last year they were not able to spend time with family.

“We always look forward to our Thanksgiving trip, in fact, we call it ‘Thanks-mas’, just thankful we can still get out and about and see our friends,” he says.

Spiker says of the 13 years making the trip, this is their first time in an RV and it's been a learning experience.

Nick Dornbusch and his family are traveling from Nebraska to Wisconsin and he is noticing gas prices are getting higher.

He says, “Traveling still with kids and family is still cheaper to fill up with gas than to get airline tickets, but for the most part it is what it is, frustrating that it's getting higher.”

AAA recently reported an estimated 53-point-four million people in the US will travel this week.