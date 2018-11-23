Holiday roadside delivery in Des Moines: a baby boy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman headed to a Des Moines hospital had to stop Thanksgiving Day so her baby could be delivered.
Michael Beller was driving his girlfriend, Heather Reed, of Lacona, to the hospital when she felt like something was wrong. He pulled over. She got out for a moment and then had trouble trying to get back in their van.
He says he laid her on some grass and called 911. A dispatcher was giving him delivery directions when paramedics showed up, took over and helped complete the arrival of a nearly 8-pound (3.6 kilograms) boy, Kaden James Beller.
His dad cut the umbilical cord, and their journey to the hospital resumed.
Beller told The Des Moines Register that this Thanksgiving was "the "best I could have asked for."
