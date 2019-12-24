Clear

Holiday recycling do's and don'ts

There are holiday items you should keep out of your recycling bins like wrapping paper, electronics, and batteries.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - The holidays mean a lot of gifts and you'll need a place to throw out all those boxes and decorations.

The Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus wants to remind people what they can and cannot put in their recycling bins.

"People feel good about recycling and it is a good thing," Anthony Wittmer, with Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department, said, "but we want to make sure people are recycling the correct items in their curbside carts."

The big thing with cardboard is to take out the packaging materials like Styrofoam and bubble wrap before you recycle the boxes.

There are other items to keep in mind.

"Wrapping paper is a big one," Wittmer said. "The vast majority of wrapping paper should go in your garbage. Holiday light strands, they tangle up the equipment at the facility that sort our recyclables. You can bring them to the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus. There is no fee."

Wittmer adds a lot of your electronic devices and batteries should also be disposed of properly.

Olmsted County has a holiday recycling list that you can find here.

The Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus will close at noon Christmas Eve, be closed all day on Christmas, and open back up on Dec. 26.

