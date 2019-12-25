Holiday fire safety reminders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roasting chestnuts on an open fire sounds delightful as long as that fire doesn’t get out of control!

The holiday season is a particularly important time to pay attention to fire safety as cooking and seasonal decorations can lead to an increase in the possibility of fires.

In fact, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are in the top three days of the year for home candle fires. So, the Rochester Fire Department says you need to be alert.

Firefighter Marcus Gudgell said, “There's just a lot more likelihood for things to go wrong because it's a little bit more chaotic scene in the home.”

Gudgell says cooking is the number one cause of fires in Minnesota so it’s important to never leave an open flame unattended.

Also, decor such as candles are something to keep in mind. Gudgell says to make sure you use a sturdy candle holder and keep the flame at least 12 inches away from all flammable items.

“Make sure you're having those candles placed in an appropriate areas, if you have small children around making sure matches or lighters aren't easily accessible to them,” added Gudgell. “Just making sure your home is as safe as possible. That way if something were to happen call 911 and get the fire department to come as soon as possible.”

There is some good news this season. The department says the milder weather we’re experiencing means less chance of a fire starting from something like a space heater but, of course, always stay alert.