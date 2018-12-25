Holiday fire hazard

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Christmas is just hours away. While we're all excited to open gifts, the Rochester Fire Department tell KIMT this is a time to be safety conscious.

Your real Christmas tree is a potential fire hazard.

One firefighter tells us that people often forget to water their tree. He says when you cut your tree, there’s a countdown to when it should be thrown out.

“The typical life cycle is 30 to 45 days so we're kind of getting near the end of that cycle for people that just got their trees after thanksgiving and we're getting kind of near the time when it comes to dispose of a tree,” said firefighter K.C. Clark.

He tells us that even if you keep the tree past 45 days, you should keep it away from flames like candles and electrical outlets.

If your tree starts a fire call 911.