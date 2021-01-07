Holiday drunk driving arrests plummet in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Law enforcement made 1,383 DWI arrests across Minnesota during the holiday special enforcement campaign.

That’s the lowest number in six years, with almost 1,000 fewer DWI arrests than any holiday season since 2015. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says COVID restrictions on gathering and bars and restaurants likely contributed to the big drop.

The biggest number of arrests in Greater Minnesota happened in Rochester, where the State Patrol arrested 50 for drunk driving.

DPS says the 2020 campaign included new holiday advertising to help influence smart choices behind the wheel.

DWI arrests during previous holiday enforcement campaigns:

2019 - 2,353 DWI arrests

2018 - 2,757 DWI arrests

2017 - 2,656 DWI arrests

2016 - 2,407 DWI arrests

2015 - 2,502 DWI arrests