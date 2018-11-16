Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Holiday driving in snowy conditions

With Thanksgiving just a week away, some people are traveling over the weekend to visit friends and family.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Thanksgiving just a week away, some people are traveling over the weekend to visit friends and family.

MNDOT is encouraging people to plan ahead when traveling in the snow. "If you're driving tomorrow morning, conditions will not be perfect, so you know you'll probably have to plan for a longer trip, a slower trip," says MNDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty.

Friday night, Rochester may be receiving enough snow for MNDOT to debut their new tow plow. "It'll give us an extra lane of plowing, so what this does, is the blade swings out further to the side and it can cover another lane. While the truck is in one lane, the tow plow hits either the left or the right lane," explains Dougherty. The tow plow will be used on multi-lane highways when Rochester sees 3-6 inches of snow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday Driving in Snowy Conditions

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Apples for educators

Image

Helping the homeless

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

Community Events