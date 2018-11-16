Holiday driving in snowy conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Thanksgiving just a week away, some people are traveling over the weekend to visit friends and family.

MNDOT is encouraging people to plan ahead when traveling in the snow. "If you're driving tomorrow morning, conditions will not be perfect, so you know you'll probably have to plan for a longer trip, a slower trip," says MNDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty.

Friday night, Rochester may be receiving enough snow for MNDOT to debut their new tow plow. "It'll give us an extra lane of plowing, so what this does, is the blade swings out further to the side and it can cover another lane. While the truck is in one lane, the tow plow hits either the left or the right lane," explains Dougherty. The tow plow will be used on multi-lane highways when Rochester sees 3-6 inches of snow.