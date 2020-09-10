Holding high school homecoming during the pandemic

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A local school district is finding a way to balance homecoming fun with keeping everyone safe.

Forest City High School held its homecoming coronation on Thursday afternoon, but with a much different look.

Students were not packed into the auditorium, instead only parents and family were allowed to watch. The ceremony was live streamed for those who wanted to catch a glimpse of the new royals.

Some homecoming traditions just can't be done safely this year.

"Normally homecoming week is super crazy for us. We have He-Man volleyball usually, powder puff football. We usually have the homecoming dance on Saturday night and we're not doing any of those things," said teacher Anna Stene, who is in charge of Student Council.

There will still be gridiron action on Friday night. The varsity team will take the field at 7:30 p.m. against Roland Story.