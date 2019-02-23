Most are in agreement: Hold the snow, send the spring

Living in the Midwest we're used to the long and downright cold winter season. But many would argue between the Polar Vortex and record amount of snow, this winter's been one we won't soon forget. But most of us are more than ready for spring to get here, especially since our groundhog friend, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this year.

We caught up with community members out shoveling their walks. Everyone we spoke to is ready for winter to go away! Our Facebook poll confirmed the vast majority of those who voted, felt the same way. According to our StormTeam the first day of spring is March 20th. So as of now there are about 25 days until then, but who’s counting?