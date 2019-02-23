Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Most are in agreement: Hold the snow, send the spring

The vast majority of people we caught up with say they're ready for winter to go and spring to be here!

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

Living in the Midwest we're used to the long and downright cold winter season. But many would argue between the Polar Vortex and record amount of snow, this winter's been one we won't soon forget. But most of us are more than ready for spring to get here, especially since our groundhog friend, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this year.

We caught up with community members out shoveling their walks. Everyone we spoke to is ready for winter to go away! Our Facebook poll confirmed the vast majority of those who voted, felt the same way. According to our StormTeam the first day of spring is March 20th. So as of now there are about 25 days until then, but who’s counting?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Tracking our incoming winter storm and just how dangerous it'll be.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter travel

Image

Minnesota section wrestling finals

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls host the Rochester Grizzlies

Image

no more snow

Image

Blizzard conditions follows heavy snowfall

Image

snow days and impact on students

Image

West Hancock girls take flight for state

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

North Iowa basketball highlights

Image

What's worse? Skeetas or Snow?

Community Events