Hogs killed in Mower County semi accident

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A semi hauling hogs overturned Thursday evening in Mower County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 3 and 640th Avenue around 6:36 pm Wednesday and found a semi-trailer loaded with about 170 hogs had rolled into the ditch.

Deputies say the driver of the semi, who was not hurt, indicated he had taken the corner to close and lost control.

About 20 hogs were killed by the crash and were taken for rendering. Adams Fire Department, Rose Creek Fire Department, and Mower County Emergency Management assisted with the transfer of the surviving hogs to a different trailer.

Crews were at the scene until about 12:23 am Friday.