Hog industry monitoring 'G4' Swine Flu

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pork industry is keeping an eye out for a strain of Swine Flu, nicknamed G4.

While some are calling the strain new, it was actually discovered by Chinese scientists as early as 2016.

On Wednesday afternoon, KIMT News 3 spoke with Dr. Dave Pyburn with the National Pork Board. He says the G4 virus has been largely contained to China and there is only a slight threat of it spreading to the United States.

The Swine Flu is easily transmitted between pigs and people. Dr. Pyburn says pork farmers are asking their workers to take precautions.

"They also talk to their workers about when your sick, don't come to work. They don't want them potentially bringing something into our barns when they're sick," he said.

Other ways to keep Swine Flu from spreading are to wear a mask while in the hog barns and make sure to keep washing and sanitizing hands.