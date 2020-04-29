Clear

Hog farmers facing a tough road ahead

Minnesota hog farmers are having to euthanize many of their pigs. Those that aren't having to do that are still concerned about the future.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 10:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

KIMT News 3 - Hog farmers are left with some tough choices to make.  With packing plants still closed or at reduced capacity, feed lots and hog barns are starting to fill up.

"We just won't have enough space to house all the animals that we have," said Minnesota farmer Matt Peterson.

The only thing left for him to do is kill some of his hogs.  The very thing that drives his livelihood and pays the bills.

"it's pretty tough for me to even think about," said Peterson.

Across the North Star state, there are 3,000 family pig farms who are left wondering what's next.  

The Minnesota Pork Producers Association sums up the situation by saying, "The emotional and economic losses COVID-19 will have on pig farmers and our rural communities will be long lasting.  Multi-generational farms will go out of business as a result of COVID-19."

In Iowa, Melissa Moretz says so far her hog operation is doing okay.

"We had market weight hogs a few weeks ago and we got all of our animals out to market successfully so they turned into bacon on the shelves for people to make for breakfast," said Moretz.

This morning, the received a shipment of baby pigs to raise.  Moretz worries about the ripple effects of the coronavirus and its lasting impacts later this year.

"When we have these hogs ready to go again in six months, it's a little uncertain what's going to happen, but we're doing what we can right now," she said.

Moretz also raises cattle on her farm.  Beef along with poultry, dairy and pork are all being impacted.  With 54% of meat going to restaurants, Moretz says she can't lock in a good price for the cows she plans to sell later this year.

"Unfortunately we haven't been able to do that with the pandemic that hit, it's dramatically decreased our prices."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4644

Reported Deaths: 319
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1524193
Nobles4771
Ramsey31722
Olmsted2516
Anoka1868
Dakota1569
Clay14910
Washington1179
Stearns860
St. Louis6911
Winona6614
Kandiyohi641
Pine560
Carlton530
Martin524
Scott361
Wright351
Freeborn340
Blue Earth330
Mower280
Polk260
Le Sueur240
Crow Wing201
Dodge190
Sherburne190
Carver190
Goodhue190
Steele140
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Cottonwood110
Rice111
Murray100
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Jackson90
Chisago91
Otter Tail80
Brown81
Rock80
Wabasha80
Norman70
Watonwan70
Unassigned60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Benton60
Lyon60
Cass50
Todd40
McLeod40
Faribault40
Waseca40
Renville30
Yellow Medicine30
Pipestone20
Swift20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Morrison10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6843

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk94112
Polk81331
Woodbury6951
Linn63236
Johnson4486
Marshall4340
Muscatine3198
Louisa2692
Tama2637
Scott2185
Dallas1980
Washington1386
Jasper1090
Dubuque882
Allamakee863
Poweshiek502
Bremer483
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Cedar290
Pottawattamie281
Story261
Warren200
Crawford191
Iowa190
Jones190
Fayette170
Des Moines171
Winneshiek150
Harrison150
Buchanan140
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Lyon110
Grundy110
Wapello100
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Boone80
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Monona70
Lee70
Hardin70
Howard70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Guthrie60
Jefferson60
Jackson50
Page50
Webster40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Madison41
Clay30
Hancock30
Greene20
Cherokee20
Wright20
Keokuk20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Mills20
Franklin20
Worth10
Audubon10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Windy Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester DJ plans giant thank you for essential workers

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/29

Image

Wearing blue for you, the essential worker thank you

Image

Elective surgery coming back to Iowa hospitals

Image

Economic impact of coronavirus on stock market

Image

Winnebago getting back to business

Image

Meat market working overtime to help local farmers

Image

Beauty industry wants to get back to work

Image

Contact tracing: are we prepared?

Image

IA Secretary Of State Calls For Younger Poll Workers

Community Events