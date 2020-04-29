Hog farmers facing a tough road ahead

KIMT News 3 - Hog farmers are left with some tough choices to make. With packing plants still closed or at reduced capacity, feed lots and hog barns are starting to fill up.

"We just won't have enough space to house all the animals that we have," said Minnesota farmer Matt Peterson.

The only thing left for him to do is kill some of his hogs. The very thing that drives his livelihood and pays the bills.

"it's pretty tough for me to even think about," said Peterson.

Across the North Star state, there are 3,000 family pig farms who are left wondering what's next.

The Minnesota Pork Producers Association sums up the situation by saying, "The emotional and economic losses COVID-19 will have on pig farmers and our rural communities will be long lasting. Multi-generational farms will go out of business as a result of COVID-19."

In Iowa, Melissa Moretz says so far her hog operation is doing okay.

"We had market weight hogs a few weeks ago and we got all of our animals out to market successfully so they turned into bacon on the shelves for people to make for breakfast," said Moretz.

This morning, the received a shipment of baby pigs to raise. Moretz worries about the ripple effects of the coronavirus and its lasting impacts later this year.

"When we have these hogs ready to go again in six months, it's a little uncertain what's going to happen, but we're doing what we can right now," she said.

Moretz also raises cattle on her farm. Beef along with poultry, dairy and pork are all being impacted. With 54% of meat going to restaurants, Moretz says she can't lock in a good price for the cows she plans to sell later this year.

"Unfortunately we haven't been able to do that with the pandemic that hit, it's dramatically decreased our prices."