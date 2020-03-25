Hog farmer lending a helping hand

NEW HAVEN, Iowa - Midwesterners are known for their generosity, and one North Iowa farmer is lifting a burden off of families' shoulders during this time of uncertainty.

Brad Farmer raises hogs in Mitchell County, and has been paying attention to the events going on in the country.

"My Dad and I were working in the shop on a few things, and were chit-chatting back and forth about life and the world situation and what's going on with the coronavirus and pandemic. Businesses had shut down and restaurants had shut down and in the midst of our conversations, we were talking about how many people would be affected by this and how many people are going to be in a world of hurt in a couple of weeks if this didn't turn around."

To help with those who are undergoing some hard times, he came up with the idea of splitting a hog to feed two families. His idea, though, would quickly catch on. Now, thanks to the donation of a neighboring farmer, 8 hogs in total will be split in half to feed 32 families, free of charge.

"We created a post on Facebook reaching out to families in need. Others started sharing our story, and I would say within 30-40 minutes of it being posted on social media, my phone started blowing up with people in desperate need for help, along with people desperately wanting to donate and be a part of the cause."

He notes of some stories that were shared.

"'My husband got laid off, I waitress was at a local restaurant and my hours got cut, my kids are out of school and they got a real high daycare bill,' or whatever the example may be. There were so many scenarios that I didn't even think were in our area."

Farmer says he wants to keep helping as many people as possible.