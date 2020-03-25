Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hog farmer lending a helping hand

Mitchell Co. farmer taking the burden off of the shoulders of 32 families by donating meat

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:14 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NEW HAVEN, Iowa - Midwesterners are known for their generosity, and one North Iowa farmer is lifting a burden off of families' shoulders during this time of uncertainty.

Brad Farmer raises hogs in Mitchell County, and has been paying attention to the events going on in the country.

"My Dad and I were working in the shop on a few things, and were chit-chatting back and forth about life and the world situation and what's going on with the coronavirus and pandemic. Businesses had shut down and restaurants had shut down and in the midst of our conversations, we were talking about how many people would be affected by this and how many people are going to be in a world of hurt in a couple of weeks if this didn't turn around."

To help with those who are undergoing some hard times, he came up with the idea of splitting a hog to feed two families. His idea, though, would quickly catch on. Now, thanks to the donation of a neighboring farmer, 8 hogs in total will be split in half to feed 32 families, free of charge.

"We created a post on Facebook reaching out to families in need. Others started sharing our story, and I would say within 30-40 minutes of it being posted on social media, my phone started blowing up with people in desperate need for help, along with people desperately wanting to donate and be a part of the cause."

He notes of some stories that were shared.

"'My husband got laid off, I waitress was at a local restaurant and my hours got cut, my kids are out of school and they got a real high daycare bill,' or whatever the example may be. There were so many scenarios that I didn't even think were in our area."

Farmer says he wants to keep helping as many people as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Comparing Coronavirus to history

Image

How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food

Image

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus

Image

Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time

Image

MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business

Image

West Fork Educators Parade

Image

Former Albert Lea wrestler and current Hawkeye talks end to Iowa's season and what's next

Image

Wills & Estate Planning Reminder

Image

Rochester Area Builders Collecting Masks

Community Events