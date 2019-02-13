Clear
Hog Confinement no longer coming to Fillmore County

A proposal for a 5,000-head hog farm is no longer moving forward near Mabel.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

MABEL, Minn.- Plans for having the hog lot in Fillmore county is no longer in motion.
The facility has faced vocal opposition with protesters sharing their concerns about the hog lot's possible environmental impacts in July.
Then in December, The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency or MPCA announced their decision to deny a permit for that facility to be built on the proposed sites over public health concerns, citing already high levels of nitrates in county township's groundwater.
Hog farmer Dayna Burtness is letting out a sigh of relief.
While she's glad thousands of pigs won't come to the area, she believes the MPCA isn't listening to the community.
“It took the proposer dropping out to get any sense of closure on this. I’m glad that happened but northeast Iowa is getting saturated with these hog confinement operations and they're going to continue to try to spread into southeast Minnesota,” Said Burtness.

Al Hein is a farmer who proposed the hog farm.
He says the process just became too much.
“It's taken on such a personal tone and the truth has been casted aside so it seem to me that wasn't serving agriculture that wasn’t serving people in Minnesota,” he said.

We asked Hein when he plans to continue the process of trying to build his hog farm but he didn't give us a specific date.

