Wearing a mask on the ice, hockey teams adjust to pandemic alterations

"We just have to be a little more creative with what we do."

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 9:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hockey teams in Minnesota are back on the ice this week and Lourdes Head Coach Jeff True is adjusting to the changes his team will face this year due to the pandemic.

"Logistically speaking it's hard to run a practice when we have 30 players on the ice," he said. "We have to divide it up into two pods, we can't have more than 25 kids doing one drill or one specific thing, so that makes it a little more challenging for us, we just have to be a little more creative with what we do."

Among the changes, players must change outside, but can put on their skates while inside. The chairs they sit in are marked and spaced out for social distancing. No bags are allowed inside except for goalies who require extra equipment. Watter battles are placed apart along the railing.

And everyone wears a mask -- a rule players will have to get used to.

"It's a little different honestly but I feel like over time we're getting used to it, if anything it's going to help us for conditioning wise," forward Jack Kleinschmidt said.

"It's pretty hard to breathe obviously, but I kind of gotten used to it during football when that was going on," goalie Griffin Becher said. "So I kind of got a head start on all these guys."

More often than in other sports, masks are going to get wet. Teams are are coming prepared, bringing spares.

"Even through practice we're going through them," True said. "I'm telling everybody for game situations plan on bringing at least three."

Hockey will look different this year, but the Eagles are doing their part to make sure this season is a reality.

"The biggest thing right now is making sure our players and their families are safe," True said. "We just want to make sure that we're going to be able to participate and make sure that the rink's able to keep open, so we're just doing everything we can right now."

Lourdes will open up their season Jan. 14 against Faribault. 

