Hockey concussion recommendations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s a brain injury that often goes unnoticed, a concussion. Researcher at Mayo Clinic is looking at ways to reduce concussions in hockey players.

Concussions typically happen from blows to the head, face or neck.

For hockey players like Logan Olson, it’s an injury he knows first hand.

He suffered from a concussion while playing hockey in 7th grade.

Now, he takes extra steps to prevent head injuries.

“Make sure I have my head up and not going into the boards wrong or putting myself in a situation to get hit from behind or anything like that,” Olson said.

Mayo researchers say to ensure the well-being of hockey players and to lower the risk for a concussion they recommend enforcing ejection penalties for fighting in hockey leagues.

They also recommend establishing a national and international database for sport related concussions at all levels.

We spoke to a doctor at Olmsted Medical who say that there isn’t a cure for concussion but the doctor recommends stop physical activity and rest.