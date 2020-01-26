Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Hitting the slopes with the Rochester Nordic Ski team

The team held their annual invitational this past Friday.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Nordic Ski team held its annual invitational Friday at the Eastwood golf course.

Three teams raced in the event with around 100 students taking to the slopes. The team is unique in that it's not just one school, but a collection of schools from Southeastern Minnesota. 

"Having schools from the surrounding areas come and to come as a team and learn how to ski together and put all of our school rivalries behind us and enjoy skiing as a team," team captain Jakob Ratelle said. 

"Most students are interested in being a part of a skiing community and that's really the funnest of this sport," coach Henry Walker said. 

Walker said when you're moving on the skis, it resembles dancing, but it's not easy. Skiiers trek uphill, downhill and on flat ground. The different terrains make it a tiring sport.

"It's extremely tiring and it not only affects your muscular portions of your body but very much your cardiovascular as well," captain Adam McPhail said. 

The sport is a great way to stay in shape during the winter season.

"I use it as a way to cross train between track and cross country and a whole bunch of my older friends did it so I just hoped along one time and it was a really solid time," captain Isabel Field said.

But arguably it's greatest feature, it's a sport you can take up at any time.

"It's a sport that we see people in their 80's," Walker said. "Some of our coaches are reaching that age and they still ski with the kids so it's a lifelong sport."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Quieter weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hitting the slopes with the Rochester Nordic Ski team

Image

High school students take part in fire training

Image

Sean Weather 1/25

Image

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

Image

Century boy's hockey falls at home to Hastings

Image

Kids enjoy sledding at Pine Island's Winter Fest

Image

Iowa State girl's wrestling tournament results

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Community Events