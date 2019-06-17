Clear

Hitting the links for Father's Day

Some families grabbed their golf clubs and head out to Highland Park for the annual Father/Son/Daughter Golf Tournament

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:35 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hopefully you were able to spend the day with the dad or father figure in your life, whether that be at home or doing something outside.

And some hit the links at Highland Park Golf Course for the Father/Son/Daughter Golf Tournament.

Nicole Bechstein is on a team with her family, something they've done for over a decade.

"It's a Father's Day tradition. We get to go out and hang out with our dad and do what he loves and do what we love."

"It's a little slow this year, but it's pretty busy normally. There's a lot of female teams out here this year, which is great to see represented."

Kevin Eichmeier competed with his family, and has been participating in the tournament for around 6-7 years. He says it's a great bonding activity that can be passed down with each generation.

"One of the guys we golf with, he's been doing it better than 30 years. His Dad came out and now he's playing with his son."

If you're looking for something to do with your dad or children, Eichmeier recommends it.

"Father/son, father/daughter, whatever, come on out, it's fun."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Showers coming back for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Image

Dog attack in Mason City

Community Events