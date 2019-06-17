Hitting the links for Father's Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hopefully you were able to spend the day with the dad or father figure in your life, whether that be at home or doing something outside.

And some hit the links at Highland Park Golf Course for the Father/Son/Daughter Golf Tournament.

Nicole Bechstein is on a team with her family, something they've done for over a decade.

"It's a Father's Day tradition. We get to go out and hang out with our dad and do what he loves and do what we love."

"It's a little slow this year, but it's pretty busy normally. There's a lot of female teams out here this year, which is great to see represented."

Kevin Eichmeier competed with his family, and has been participating in the tournament for around 6-7 years. He says it's a great bonding activity that can be passed down with each generation.

"One of the guys we golf with, he's been doing it better than 30 years. His Dad came out and now he's playing with his son."

If you're looking for something to do with your dad or children, Eichmeier recommends it.

"Father/son, father/daughter, whatever, come on out, it's fun."