Austin PD arrests woman on attempted murder warrant after apparent hit and run

AUSTIN, Minn. -- Officers arrested Tori Ward, 20, at 8 pm Tuesday after she allegedly struck a pedestrian with her vehicle, leaving them with significant injuries.

Ward was found hiding in the bathroom at a friend's house near the 800 block of Oakland Ave., according to Austin police. Officers recovered her car from an auto repair shop in town.

On Friday, Austin police responded to the intersection of 1st St. SE and 2nd Ave for a 19-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities issued an attempted murder warrant for Ward on Monday.