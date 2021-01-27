Hit and run in Rochester results in minor injuries, 1 arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said a 58-year-old woman from Mantorville was using the crosswalk at the intersection of E. Center St. and Civic Center Dr. when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Carson Zavala, 21, kept driving before he was located near 6th Ave. SE and 16th St. SW.

He admitted to hitting the pedestrian and said he got distracted by the passenger in the vehicle.

Zavala was wearing a bullet-proof vest because "he’s from Florida and it’s a fashion statement."

He's facing charges of committing a crime while wearing a bullet-proof vest, hit and run, failing to yield to a pedestrian and not having a valid driver's license.