Hit-and-run driver sought in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – The public is being asked to help in find the driver from a hit-and-run collision involving a 12-year-old.
The Preston Police Department says a light-colored SUV with a female driver hit the 12-year-old on Monday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Fountain. The collision happened around 4:40 pm and after hitting the 12-year-old, the SUV drove away north on Cedar Street.
The child suffered what are described as minior injuries.
Police say they want to speak with the driver of the vehicle and anyone with information on the driver or the SUV is asked to call 507-765-3874.
