OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 24-year-old man is facing charges for his alleged role in a traffic accident.

Nicolas Cano, of Rochester, is facing charges of hit and run, DWI, driving without a license and possession of marijuana.

Authorities said Cano was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at 48th St. SW near the entrance to Highway 63.

After the collision, Cano's vehicle fled the scene before he was stopped.

Authorities said an open bottle of Crown Royal was found in his vehicle.