History in the Making: Dodge County wins first-ever section championship

KASSON, Minn. - The Dodge County boys hockey team has been working hard in recent years to put the program on the map. Last season, the Wildcats made their first section semifinal appearance. A year later, they found themselves in the section championship competing for a chance to make more history by making their first-ever state tournament appearance.

“Just to be able to play on this team – I’ve already exceeded my expectations but to make school history and organization history, it would be another expectation that I never thought I’d make,” Charlie Blaisdell said.

Dreams and expectations quickly became reality for the Wildcats, defeating Mankato West in Wednesday’s Section 1A championship, 4-3.

“I’m able to cross of a lifelong goal that I’ve had to be able to go to the state tournament. Always watching them on TV or going up there is always an enjoyment for me,” Blaisdell added.

Dodge County is now 17-3-1 on the season. The state tournament brackets have yet to be released.