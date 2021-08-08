History Center of Olmsted County hosts Unearthed History event

The History Center of Olmsted County hosted an Unearthed History event on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. that explored the former Stoppel family grounds.

The tour was led by Community Engagement and Events Coordinator Abby Currier and "Subterranean Twin Cities" author Greg Brick and explored four caves on the grounds.

Each cave was used for food preservation, except for one, which was used to house the Stoppel family during their first winter, according to Currier.

The Stoppel family purchased the property in Olmsted County in 1856, two years prior to Minnesota's statehood, for 200 dollars.

19th-century graffiti can still be found within the caves, with the Stoppel's family name found etched into the St. Peter sandstone.

Brick said he is studying the caves in order to piece together the farm's history, sorting out what is fact and fiction based on clues left behind.

Brick also said he thinks caves are important to study because they are environmentally integral to our everyday.

"What you throw in the sinkhole will eventually be in the water. You are going to be drinking that, it is going to come back at you. So, that is one of the top reasons for studying caves in Minnesota, quite apart from their geological interest," Brick said.

The History Center of Olmsted County plans to restore most of the Stoppel grounds in the near future.