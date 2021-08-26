History Center holds "Tracks to the Future" event

Olmsted County's History Center held a train history event, led by author Bob Hauessinger. on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Hauessinger detailed the history of the railroad system in southern Minnesota, mentioning a historic rail station located in downtown Rochester.

The Winona and Western train station was built in 1899 and is now known as Porch, a restaurant located across the Olmsted County Government Center.

Hauessinger said the railroads that go through downtown Rochester are hardly used and could serve a new purpose, such as electric rail transit.

"People say well the rail tracks are not the same as modern rail lines. Well, you put the modern rail lines in between the existing tracks and you can use the same bed. That stuff is in good shape, so it is about taking advantage of what you have already," Hauessinger said.

Hauessinger also said Canadian Pacific Railway uses the downtown railroad from time to time.