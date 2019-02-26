Historically high snow posing problems at Rochester intersections

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Extreme caution is being advised at Rochester intersections due to sky high snow piles.

The city’s Public Works Team says clearing the roads has created snow banks taller than many residents have ever seen before. That clearing will focus on the downtown area Wednesday and Thursday to have the streets cleared completely before the next predicted snowfall on Friday.

The Public Works Team says many roadways will remain quite slippery because the city’s deicing chemicals do not work at current temperatures.

Once the residential and downtown streets are cleared, attention will turn to removing snow from bridges, cul-de-sacs, street corners, and other areas of concern. They will be targeted as weather allows but clearing Rochester’s roads will always take priority.

The City is also asking residents to clear snow from in front of their mailboxes and help with clearing school bus or Rochester Public Transit stops which are on or near their property.