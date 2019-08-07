Clear

Historic winter cost Minnesota millions

We're learning last winter cost the agency $133 million

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The nightmare that was this past winter is not a faint memory. Downed power lines, stranded drivers and roof cave-ins.

It was one of the worst winters we've seen in a decade.

Luckily, drivers don't have to think about it too much because MnDot crews are prepping to keep them safe from winter road hazards.
During the unforgiving winter, MnDot crews worked overtime clearing snow covered roads.

Last winter dumped over 97 inches of snow on roads, according to MnDot’s winter maintenance report.

An arctic front hit us too, bringing bitterly cold temperatures well below freezing. Even mail carriers were unable to do their job.

This winter cost Minnesota $130 million to clear the roads.
In Iowa the state spent 46 million.

“While we even had a bad year last year there's nothing to say we'll have a bad year this coming year so we make sure we just account for having enough salt,” Said MnDot employee Cindy Morgan.

While the weather is nice now, residents are gearing up for the innevitable winter blast.

“It's every year so if you're not use to it you better move,” said Caleb Harken.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking possible storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Harmony Grain Elevator Preservation

Image

Online gun retailers under fire

Image

Wing Ding Security Prep

Image

MNDOT Gets Ready for Winter

Image

How do you pronounce Mower?

Image

Storm damage relief

Image

Oakland Place construction starts August 8

Image

Protecting your home from burglaries

Image

Diversity Council Turns 30

Image

Tracking Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday

Community Events