Historic winter cost Minnesota millions

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The nightmare that was this past winter is not a faint memory. Downed power lines, stranded drivers and roof cave-ins.

It was one of the worst winters we've seen in a decade.

Luckily, drivers don't have to think about it too much because MnDot crews are prepping to keep them safe from winter road hazards.

During the unforgiving winter, MnDot crews worked overtime clearing snow covered roads.

Last winter dumped over 97 inches of snow on roads, according to MnDot’s winter maintenance report.

An arctic front hit us too, bringing bitterly cold temperatures well below freezing. Even mail carriers were unable to do their job.

This winter cost Minnesota $130 million to clear the roads.

In Iowa the state spent 46 million.

“While we even had a bad year last year there's nothing to say we'll have a bad year this coming year so we make sure we just account for having enough salt,” Said MnDot employee Cindy Morgan.

While the weather is nice now, residents are gearing up for the innevitable winter blast.

“It's every year so if you're not use to it you better move,” said Caleb Harken.