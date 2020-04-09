Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Historic surge in unemployment claims continues in Iowa

A historic surge in unemployment claims continued last week in Iowa as more workers lost their jobs in an economy devastated by the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:35 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 9:39 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A historic surge in unemployment claims continued last week in Iowa as more workers lost their jobs in an economy devastated by the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 67,334 people in Iowa filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 4.

That is roughly the population of Waterloo, Iowa’s sixth-largest city.

The labor department said the claims were a 20 percent increase over those filed in Iowa the prior week, which had been a high for the state.

Pandemic-related layoffs in several industries, from health care to food services, were driving factors behind Iowa’s claims.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Area families adjusting to home schooling

Image

Salvation Army seeing a greater need for services

Image

Trash and Recycling guidelines changing in Dodge County

Image

Rochester church streaming live services on Easter Sunday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Image

Lack of foot traffic slows sales at comic book store

Community Events