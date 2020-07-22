Historic southern Minnesota bridge is now for sale

MANKATO, Minn. – The historic Kern Bridge in Blue Earth County is up for sale.

The 189-foot single-span bowstring arch bridge was built in 1873. It is the only bow-string arch bridge in the state and the longest such bridge in the nation. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will accept Letters of interest from city, county, and state agencies until August 21.

“The Kern Bridge would be an attractive addition to a bike and pedestrian trail,” says Katie Haun Schuring, MnDOT historian who serves on the selection task force. “While our main goal is to see the bridge reused and for many people to experience this unique structure, it would be ideal if the bridge could be in a similar setting to its historic one—over water.”

MnDOT partnered with Blue Earth County to save the bridge, carefully dismantling it and loading it into sealed containers.

New owners will be required to provide a 20 percent match toward the rehabilitation and relist the Kern Bridge on the National Register of Historic places. Federal money is available to cover 80 percent of the cost. MnDOT says preliminary estimates of the total cost are around $1.5 million.

