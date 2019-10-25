Historic haunted building tour in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Main Street Mason City hosted its second annual Haunted Historic Building Tour. Four different buildings were featured in the tour, complete with 'ghosts' who talked about the significance of the historic structures.

One of the sites featured in the tour was The Manor. Once known as the Hanford Hotel, it hosted presidents and celebrities, but by the late 60s, fancy hotels were no longer in fashion. It was then turned into housing for senior citizens.

While much of the building has been remodeled, the ballroom and the basement remain much the same since the 1920s. The basement still has the giant freezers that were used to store the massive amounts of meat that were served in the hotel's restaurant.

Proceeds from tonight's tour go to Main Street Mason City, who will use the money to continue their preservation efforts.