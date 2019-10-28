Minnesota last covered bridge nearly complete after snow collapse

ZUMBROTA, Minn.-It's been nearly a year since high winds and heavy snow led to the roof collapse of the 150-year-old covered bridge in Zumbrota.

A lot of progress has been made since then.

Crews are nearly finished reconstructing the bridge.

The damage cost the city $300,000 to repair the roof.

Luckily, the bridge was insured. Meaning taxpayers didn't have to foot the bill.

The construction is expected to wrap in a few weeks, so residents can enjoy the historic bridge once again.

“It's a landmark it's something our city is very proud to have and very eager to see progress being made on it's restoration,” said Bradley Drenckhan mayor.

The city will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony when the restoration is complete.