Minnesota last covered bridge nearly complete after snow collapse

The structure collapsed under the weight of heavy snow back in February. Since then, crews have been working to restore the 150 year old bridge to its original glory.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 8:48 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ZUMBROTA, Minn.-It's been nearly a year since high winds and heavy snow led to the roof collapse of the 150-year-old covered bridge in Zumbrota.
A lot of progress has been made since then.
Crews are nearly finished reconstructing the bridge.
The damage cost the city $300,000 to repair the roof.
Luckily, the bridge was insured. Meaning taxpayers didn't have to foot the bill.
The construction is expected to wrap in a few weeks, so residents can enjoy the historic bridge once again.

“It's a landmark it's something our city is very proud to have and very eager to see progress being made on it's restoration,” said Bradley Drenckhan mayor.

The city will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony when the restoration is complete.

