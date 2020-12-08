Historic country club clubhouse set to be demolished this month

MASON CITY, Iowa - The clubhouse at the Mason City Country Club is nothing short of a landmark - it has hosted countless events spanning generations, from weddings and proms, to galas and tournaments.

However, the building, which is more than a century old and has had two major expansions over its history, has become obsolete, as utility costs have increased over the years, and the needs of their members have also changed over time, with the current space being considered too large. As a result, the building is set to be demolished this month, and will be replaced with a newer, more efficient space.

Board member Susan Rebedeau says the plans for the new space are to be determined.

"We're excited about looking forward and seeing what our options are, because I think we can think outside of the box on these things. We're really excited about it. We have grandchildren that live here and we enjoy spending time with them here."

She adds that it's a challenge many country clubs across the country are facing.

"The concept of country clubs are being reimagined and reinvented to be more contemporar, to get the needs of its members more."

While the clubhouse may be going away, she says the club will continue to host tournaments.

"I am so excited that we are going to be able to fit the needs of younger families and really all types of people, singles, families. I'm excited to be able to be a part of this. I look at this as an adventure for us."

This week, crews are removing asbestos from parts of the building and disconnecting utility lines. A cost and timeline for the new space is yet to be determined.