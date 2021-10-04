Historic clock face on display at Rochester Fire Station 2, restoration project moves forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The restoration of Rochester's 1899 clock and bell tower is moving forward. Now, the public has the opportunity to see a piece of Rochester history up close and personal.

In 1898, Rochester built a firehouse. Over the next year, the citizens raised money over the next year to a clock and put it in the old central station. The 6 feet in diameter clock faces were built by prominent clockmaker Seth Thomas. The clock and bell alerted the firefighters to emergencies and chimed the hour. The building was demolished in 1930 because of development on Highway 16. Thankfully, the clock and bell were preserved. They've been moved around a few times and put in and out of storage.

Now, one of the four clock faces is on display in the Rochester Fire Department Museum at Fire Station Two. The public is welcome to stop by to see it.

The Rochester Fire Department began spearheading an effort to build a new clock and bell tower in 2015. The plan is to build the new tower in front of Rochester Fire Station One, a few blocks from where the original tower stood. The hope is to break ground in April.

"We'd like to put it up. It's an interesting piece of history. It's all mechanical and we'd just like to preserve the history," says Fire Chief Eric Kerska.

Local clock expert Gerald Vettel is serving as an advisor to the design team of the new tower. He helped disassemble the clock the last time it was deconstructed and was involved in the restoration of the Pine Island clock tower.

Vettel is thankful the clock has stayed in the city's safe possession. "Luckily it was not scrapped out. There are not many four-face clocks of this age that are still working. Most have been replaced with an electric clock that drives the hands and that's all there is. To me, the history is in the old mechanisms still working," he explains.

The clock and bell tower restoration project is still accepting donations. Click here to learn more and give.