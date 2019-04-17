Clear
Historic Road paved in brick in Rochester could soon be paved over

The cost of preserving the brick road is substantially more than the cost to cover it in asphalt

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-In Rochester there is a stretch of street where you might feel as though you've gone back in time. 9th avenue between 6th and 7th street is paved in brick like the streets of colonial Williamsburg or old city Philadelphia. But as the med city grows. The Department of Public Works must decide whether to modernize the stretch or preserve it.
It was a lifelong dream to live in this neighborhood for Jacob Malwitz.
“I grew up just north of Rochester and as a child I always admired this neighborhood. It's known for its unique and historic homes,” said Malwitz.
While the winter weather didn't help the road. Malwitz tells KIMT the damage is nothing new.
“We've lived here for four years and in that four years we've seen this street continue to deteriorate they're been minor patches here and there around manholes and such but beyond that the city hasn't done anything to maintain it,” he said.

The city council has decided to go with the far more affordable option, paving the street. Many residents, though, would preserve to keep the bricks.
Council member Michael Wojcik says that would run into a lot of money.
“That'll be great if we found a way...a path forward that met more people’s needs at this point safety and physical stewardship are the driving factors,” said Wojcik.
Wojcik says the city is making plans to work on the street this season.

