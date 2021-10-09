Historic Milwaukee Road depot on the move in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - For nearly 50 years, the Milwaukee Road Depot was the front door to Charles City.

Robert Moen knows of the sons, brothers and fathers who headed off to war from this very depot.

"There's a lot of emotional stories of people putting their older brother on the train. one guy talked about putting his older brother on the train, and he turned to walk back to the car and the father was crying cuz he wasn't sure he'd ever see his son again. this building has a lot of meaning to people, especially when they went away to war situations."

Since the last train left the station in 1960, it has sat vacant, and the Canadian Pacific railroad was slated to have the depot demolished for safety reasons. Thanks to the work of generous donors, the depot is not only being saved, but is being moved to a new location and given new life.

For Moen, who is the president of the organization who's goal is to save and preserve the depot, the move is the culmination of about three years of fundraising.

"It all added up, and now we have the money to do this. And we're doing it!"

So how do you move a 304 ton building? First, the concrete was cut from the depot's foundation, and dirt was dug underneath. Next, the depot was placed on I-beams which are rested on dollies. The move officially started Wednesday, moving inch by inch, and was a cautious process due to the possibility of tunnels that could collapse under the weight of the depot and equipment, and having to cross to railroad tracks. A new foundation was also dug up, and by Monday, the depot is slated to be rested on its new home.

Moen says the generosity and hard work serve as a testament that people care about history.

"To come up with this kind of money is very significant and rather surprising. It does show that the community really cared, and there were some key people in town that really cared about this and wanted to make it happen."

The cost of the move was roughly $350,000. But the work is not over yet; the group is aiming to raise money for phase 2, which will be the restoration of the interior of the depot, as it's slated to be a part of the American Passenger Train History Museum.