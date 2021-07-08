Historic Mason City building planned to be fixed

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last week, part of a parapet wall on the east side of the historic Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. Warehouse building came crashing to the ground.

Since last Wednesday, caution tape and cones have been placed around the outside of the building to prevent pedestrians and drivers from being hit by more potential material. On the inside though, it's a different story, as the building has long remained in pristine condition and no known damage has been spotted. The building, which was completed in 1910, was well known as a grocers warehouse, and later the home of a restaurant supply retailer, among other uses.

City building inspector Curt Sauve says crews have been inside to inspect the building for structural issues, and that there is a plan in place to repair the section of the damaged wall.

"We're waiting for the engineer's final report. The contractor's going to take a look at that, and we're going to put a plan together to stabilize the parapet."

Lane closures that have been set up around the building will remain in place until the repairs are completed.