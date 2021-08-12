Historic Kasson school to become senior apartments

KASSON, Minn. – Developers have agreed to buy the historic 1918 Kasson Public School and turn it into apartments for senior citizens.

Kasson Historic Properties LLC says “Water Tower Place” would offer 28 to 30 one and two-bedroom units. The name, "Water Tower Place,” is meant to honor the 1895-era water tower located on a corner of the property which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The school is also listed on the National Register and was purchased by the City of Kasson after the school district vacated it.

No word on when construction and rehabilitation work will begin at the school.