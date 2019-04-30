Rochester Historic District open house a chance for community to learn

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Monday evening was a chance for business owners and community members to learn more about the proposed historic district downtown.

The district would be between Broadway Avenue and First Avenue Southwest. The southern portion would run along 4th Street Southwest and the northern part would run along Second Street Southwest.

Not every building within the parameter is considered historic - only the ones built between 1870 and 1962, and tell an architectural story.

There will be a public hearing on May 28th during the Heritage Preservation Commission meeting. Once they make their decision on the district, that decision will then move to City Council for final approval.