Clear

Rochester Historic District open house a chance for community to learn

It was a chance for business owners and community members to have their questions answered about the potential new district downtown.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:29 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 6:48 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Monday evening was a chance for business owners and community members to learn more about the proposed historic district downtown.
The district would be between Broadway Avenue and First Avenue Southwest. The southern portion would run along 4th Street Southwest and the northern part would run along Second Street Southwest.
Not every building within the parameter is considered historic - only the ones built between 1870 and 1962, and tell an architectural story.
There will be a public hearing on May 28th during the Heritage Preservation Commission meeting. Once they make their decision on the district, that decision will then move to City Council for final approval.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking a rainy week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Light to Moderate Rain for Tuesday

Image

Law takes effect in August, but officials say to start driving hands-free now

Image

Getting around the major road work starting May 6th

Image

Protect your family against the measles outbreak

Image

Historic district could be coming to downtown Rochester

Image

Local lacrosse highlights from Monday

Image

Potential historic district: open house

Image

Homelessness among the LGBTQ Community

Image

Civic Center tranformation

Image

Rock steady boxing

Community Events