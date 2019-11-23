Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Highway 65 north of Mason City Full Story

Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re-opening with a ribbon cutting

While some of the exhbitions and musical events will be ticketed and charge an admission fee, it is free to come to the chateau and spend time in the front two rooms, referred to by the Chateau staff as the community's living room.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Afters months of planning and preparation, the Chateau Theatre re-opened to the public on Saturday. Mayor Kim Norton and former Mayor Ardell Brede cut the ribbon.

"I am feeling incredibly emotional and just ecstatic that they day is already here," says Amy Noble Seitz, founder and CEO of Exhibits Development Group, the steward of the new Chateau.

The Chateau is currently hosting its first exhibit, the Minnesota debut of The Magical History Tour: A Beatles Memorabilia Exhibition." It will host rotating exhibits and daily musical acts.

While some of the exhbitions and musical events will be ticketed and charge an admission fee, it is free to come to the chateau and spend time in the front two rooms, referred to by the Chateau staff as the community's living room.

The Beatles exhibit will be at the theatre until March, then another exhibit from Israel is expected to come. A dragon children's exhibit may be coming next summer, and two Mayo Clinic exhibits about the nesting falcons and the Mayo Carillon will be coming.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re opening

Image

Sean Weather 11/23

Image

Lourdes boys hockey falls in home opener

Image

A final farewell to the North Iowa Recreational Arena

Image

Fatal car crash in Cerro Gordo County

Image

For the love of the game

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's girls basketball and hockey highlights and scores

Image

Chateau preps to reopen

Image

School bus safety concerns

Image

It's Christmas at Music Man Square

Community Events