Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re-opening with a ribbon cutting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Afters months of planning and preparation, the Chateau Theatre re-opened to the public on Saturday. Mayor Kim Norton and former Mayor Ardell Brede cut the ribbon.

"I am feeling incredibly emotional and just ecstatic that they day is already here," says Amy Noble Seitz, founder and CEO of Exhibits Development Group, the steward of the new Chateau.

The Chateau is currently hosting its first exhibit, the Minnesota debut of The Magical History Tour: A Beatles Memorabilia Exhibition." It will host rotating exhibits and daily musical acts.

While some of the exhbitions and musical events will be ticketed and charge an admission fee, it is free to come to the chateau and spend time in the front two rooms, referred to by the Chateau staff as the community's living room.

The Beatles exhibit will be at the theatre until March, then another exhibit from Israel is expected to come. A dragon children's exhibit may be coming next summer, and two Mayo Clinic exhibits about the nesting falcons and the Mayo Carillon will be coming.