Hip hop group spreads positive message at school assembly

The Colorado-based group, The Reminders, uses their music as a way of lifting kids up.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The auditorium at John Adams Middle School was thumping with the beats of hip hop music as the students were being entertained and educated by The Reminders.  

The group formed in Colorado and is lead by husband and wife MCs Aja Black and Big Samir.  The two met when Big Samir was selling sneakers at a shoe store.  Now they tour the country with dancers and a DJ, telling kids to love each other and treat everyone with respect.  

During the assembly, Aja Black told the students about how when she was a kid, she fell through a sliding glass door.  Doctors thought she wouldn't live, but then she beat the odds.  Her legs were left with scarring after the incident.  She had a tough time going back to school, being called 'Frankenstein' by a classmate, but it was another classmate who showed compassion for Aja that really left an impact.

Big Samir talked about his issues with fitting in.  Born in Belgium, it was hard for him to make friends because he was considered 'too dark.'  Then when his family moved to Congo, people there shunned him because he was too light skinned.  

The Reminders are all about boosting kids' confidence at an age when everything seems like a big deal.  They invited kids to come up on stage and share their dancing skills.  Another group got a chance to sing in front of the whole school.  The audience cheered.  

On Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., The Reminders will be taking the stage for a performace at the NIACC auditorium.  

