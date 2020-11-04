Hinson talks priorities in Congress shortly after her election win

MASON CITY, Iowa - She'll be taking over the 1st Congressional District in Iowa. Republican Ashley Hinson spoke to the press for the first time since her win.

Late last night, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer called Hinson and conceded the race, wishing Hinson the best of luck serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hinson said in her press conference this afternoon, she'll be focusing on health care and cutting taxes when she gets to Washington.

She also talked about working on a coronavirus relief plan for those who are struggling.

"I hope that Congress will move forward on relief package that makes sense for Iowa businesses in Iowa working families. And so that's going to be my priority in pushing that between now and the end of the year. And if it doesn't, for some reason, get done, that's going to be my first priority, making sure Iowa families get the relief that they need," said Hinson.

Hinson will be sworn in when the 117th Congress convenes on January 3rd.