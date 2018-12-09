Hindu holiday celebration at Minnesota Children's Museum

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the Minnesota Children's Museum, members of the Hindu Samaj Temple shared their traditional holiday celebration practices on Saturday.
Children performed Carnatic singing and kids from Rochester Vidhyalaya performed classical Bharathanatyam dance.
The museum also had a Ramadan and Eid celebration the day before, and will host celebrations for Las Posadas, Christmas, and Hanukkah throughout the month.
