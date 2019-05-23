Hinckly woman pleads not guilty to drug possession in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Hinckley woman arrested after Rochester police found for a stolen car is pleading not guilty.
Marion Marie Baca, 33, is charged with 2nd degree drug possession, 5th degree controlled substance crime, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were alerted to the theft of a 2013 Chrysler 300 and located it on April 19 in the 10 block of 11th Avenue SE. Officers say a search of the vehicle turned up two bags with about 10 grams of marijuana, multiple bags of methamphetamine totaling about 42.2 grams, and 16 Xanax pills.
