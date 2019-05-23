Clear
Hinckly woman pleads not guilty to drug possession in Rochester

Arrested after police say they found drugs in a stolen car.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Hinckley woman arrested after Rochester police found for a stolen car is pleading not guilty.

Marion Marie Baca, 33, is charged with 2nd degree drug possession, 5th degree controlled substance crime, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were alerted to the theft of a 2013 Chrysler 300 and located it on April 19 in the 10 block of 11th Avenue SE. Officers say a search of the vehicle turned up two bags with about 10 grams of marijuana, multiple bags of methamphetamine totaling about 42.2 grams, and 16 Xanax pills.

Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
