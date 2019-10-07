Hinckley woman sentenced for Rochester drug crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs means probation for a Hinckley woman.
Marion Marie Baca, 34, was sentenced Monday to eight years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service. She pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession after being arrested in April in Rochester.
Officers say Baca was connected to a stolen vehicle where to baggies of marijuana, multiple baggies of methamphetamine, and 16 Xanax pills were found.
