Hinckley woman pleads guilty to Rochester drug crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Hinckley woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Olmsted County.

Marion Marie Baca, 33, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for September 23.

Baca was arrested after Rochester police located a stolen vehicle April and said they found two baggies of marijuana, multiple baggies of methamphetamine, and 16 Xanax pills inside.

Baca was initially charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors.