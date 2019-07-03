Hinckley woman pleads guilty to Rochester drug crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Hinckley woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Olmsted County.
Marion Marie Baca, 33, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for September 23.
Baca was arrested after Rochester police located a stolen vehicle April and said they found two baggies of marijuana, multiple baggies of methamphetamine, and 16 Xanax pills inside.
Baca was initially charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors.
