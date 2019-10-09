Clear

Highway 65 reopens in Mason City

A portion of the road has been closed since late August for sewer line work.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:41 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - At noon on Wednesday, the barricades went down at the intersection of Highway 122 and US Highway 65.  Drivers will no longer have to take a detour through Monroe Avenue to avoid the construction.

The closure has been tough on local businesses.  David Huber, owner of Shabby Chic Consignment and Decor says having the road closed has put a dent in his sales.  He says this has been an issue with all the construction projects that have gone on in the past two years.  

According to Huber, Mason City residents have been good about coming into the store, since they know all the short cuts around the construction, but he has definitely seen a drop off from buyers from other areas.  He plans on starting a marketing campaign to let people know that the road is back open.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Erin Lamb of Stewartville

Image

Highway 65 reopens

Image

K9 joins Sheriff's Department

Image

Gabby Brown's Celebration of Life

Image

Veterans Home Project Moves Forward

Image

Local man wins Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp Contest

Image

Monster Bash: Night Terrors

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Mayo Clinic addressing vaping concerns

Image

Immigration legal help in Southeast Minnesota

Community Events