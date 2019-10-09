Highway 65 reopens in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - At noon on Wednesday, the barricades went down at the intersection of Highway 122 and US Highway 65. Drivers will no longer have to take a detour through Monroe Avenue to avoid the construction.

The closure has been tough on local businesses. David Huber, owner of Shabby Chic Consignment and Decor says having the road closed has put a dent in his sales. He says this has been an issue with all the construction projects that have gone on in the past two years.

According to Huber, Mason City residents have been good about coming into the store, since they know all the short cuts around the construction, but he has definitely seen a drop off from buyers from other areas. He plans on starting a marketing campaign to let people know that the road is back open.