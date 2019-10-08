Clear

Highway 65 in Mason City to reopen Wednesday

The remainder of the Iowa 122 reconstruction project is still on schedule for a late-November opening, the DOT said.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 2:47 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Highway 65 and Federal Ave. between 5th and 6th streets will open to traffic at noon on Wednesday.

"There will be outside lane closures during the next week to allow for work on sidewalks in the area. The remainder of the Iowa 122 reconstruction project is still on schedule for a late-November opening," the DOT said.

"The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Previewing fall attractions in Southeastern MN and North Iowa

Image

Ordinances in the skyways

Image

Riverfront Re-imagined

Image

Moving forward with Clear Lake development

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Community Events