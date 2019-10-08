Highway 65 in Mason City to reopen Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Highway 65 and Federal Ave. between 5th and 6th streets will open to traffic at noon on Wednesday.
"There will be outside lane closures during the next week to allow for work on sidewalks in the area. The remainder of the Iowa 122 reconstruction project is still on schedule for a late-November opening," the DOT said.
"The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts."
