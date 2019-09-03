Clear

Highway 63 repairs start Wednesday in southern Rochester

Work expected to last through Thursday.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Traffic delays are expected Wednesday and Thursday on Highway 63 in south Rochester, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says bridge maintenance work will close the right lane of southbound 63 north of 40th Street, starting at 8 am Wednesday. The off ramp will be closed, so drivers wanting to use 40th Street will take a detour south to the 48th Street exit. Work is expected to last all day.

The right lane of northbound 63 will then be closed near 48th Street on Thursday to complete the repairs. The 40th Street on ramp will be closed and a detour to the 48th Street on ramp will be in place.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

