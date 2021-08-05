Highway 63 and I-90 construction project in homestretch

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.- MnDot is in the homestrectch of it's construction project off of Highway 63 and I-90. On Thursday morning, construction workers dug a ditch off of Highway 63.

The agency is bringing back one off the busy highway that runs through Olmsted County, so water can flow through it.

The ditch is expected to be complete in two weeks. MnDot District 6 Public Engagement and Communications Director Mike Dougherty is expecting all construction from Highway 63 and I-90 to be complete by Labor Day